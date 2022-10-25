HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 FY23 – Why a stock to add on decline

Madhuchanda Dey   •

With adequate capital, right asset mix, and headroom to add high-yielding assets, Kotak Bank has a decent growth trajectory despite challenges on the deposit front

Representative image.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong result from the bank Asset quality pristine, negligible slippage, more than adequate provision Strong NIM expansion, has levers to maintain good margin Deposits struggle, term deposits picked up, CASA languishing Capital market linked businesses lag Long-term value creator to be added on every correction Uday Kotak calls it the “Cinderella moment of Indian banking” and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1903, Market Cap: Rs 3,77,816 crore), undoubtedly, is making the most of this environment with pristine asset quality, a very strong growth...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers