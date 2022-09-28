Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: On the way to higher earnings











Cost-saving initiatives, along with capacity expansion in castings and pig iron, will lead to higher profitability. The recovery path for ISMT is likely to be longer, given the various initiatives

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries | CMP: Rs 191.50 | The share price ended in the green on July 5. The company has completed an upgradation of its mini blast furnace II ('MBF-11') at Koppal plant, Karnataka. After an upgrade, the manufacturing capacity of pig iron in respect of MBF-11 has increased from 1,80,000 metric tonne per annum to 2, 17,600 metric tonne per annum and consequently, total manufacturing capacity of pig iron at company level has increased to 6.09 lakh metric tonne per annum.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook Highlights Capacity expansion, cost-saving programmes on track ISMT’s operation turnaround and banking facilities restored Lower commodities prices can impact earnings in the short term Investors with a higher risk appetite can accumulate stock on declines Kirloskar Ferrous Industries (KFIL; CMP: Rs 247; Market capitalisation: Rs 3,427crore) is one of the largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. It has three manufacturing facilities -- at Koppal and Hiriyur in Karnataka and Solapur in Maharashtra -- and caters primarily to the automotive and capital goods segments. In addition,...

