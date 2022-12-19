Kfin Tech IPO: Should investors subscribe to the issue?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds and corporate issuers Diversified business presence but MF is the largest revenue contributor Asset-light business model with recurring revenue, high operating leverage In comparison to CAMS, marginal player, modest return profile and full valuation Ongoing regulatory investigations can be an overhang on stock price, post listing The initial public offering (IPO) of Kfin Technologies, of around Rs 1,500 crore, opens for subscription today. The entire issue is an offer for sale (OFS) for 4.09 crore shares, representing 24...