KEI Industries: Riding piggyback on retail demand

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Barring some hiccups because of the second Covid wave, KEI Industries is set to deliver strong growth this year on the back of a pick-up in the EPC business and a strong push into the retail segment of cables business. In the cables business, which accounts for about 84 per cent of its revenue, the company has hired more people and expanded its footprint. During the current fiscal, according to the company, the retail cables business could grow at...