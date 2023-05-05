KEC International: Riding the strong momentum in capex cycle

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights Improving execution is a good sign of demand supporting growth Recovery in T&D business to lead to improved profitability and earnings Strong order inflows and order book to support visibility Control over working capital and debt to yield good results Stock trading 15 times its fiscal 2025 estimated earnings KEC International has achieved its highest-ever revenue and order intake in fiscal 2023, with an improvement in working capital. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) margins for the last two quarters...