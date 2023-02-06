KEC International: Capitalising on the upswing in capex cycle

Highlights Improving execution good sign of higher growth in the coming quarters Recovery in T&D business to support higher scale and earnings Pressure on margins temporary and expected to improve swiftly Tight control over debt and working capital to support balance sheet Stock trading 16 times its fiscal 2024 estimated earnings With the revival in the capex cycle and strong focus on railways, KEC International is best placed to leverage its execution capabilities. Recovery in both public and private capex will benefit it significantly. The...