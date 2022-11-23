HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

KEC International: A stock for contrarians

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

The company is set for higher earnings in the coming quarter with margins stabilising and execution improving

We see the beginning of a new earnings cycle, in light of the strong orders in hand, improving execution and check on costs
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Highlights Strong growth in order book and expected inflow provide good visibility Execution improving gradually, should be better in the coming months With commodity prices easing, margins should improve With lower cost and control over debt, earnings should get a boost Stock trading 13 times its fiscal 2024 estimated earnings KEC International is at a very important juncture. When the capex cycle is on the cusp of a revival or gradually moving up from a very long period of subdued growth, the pace of execution...

