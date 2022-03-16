KEC International: A mid-cap bargain in the capital goods space

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The last two years have been painful for capital goods companies. KEC International also went through the difficulties caused by COVID-19 and other issues related to growth and margins due to the stress in the market. The recent correction in the stock markets has led to a fall in the share price from a high of Rs 550 apiece in February this year to Rs 406 now. Considering the recovery in earnings, a pick-up in end markets, a strong balance...