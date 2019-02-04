Kajaria Ceramics: Robust Q3 but positives mostly priced in

Highlights

- Sale of tiles in Q3 came in 16 percent higher- Turnaround in loss-making JV a positive- Easing cost pressures to support margin- Stock seems fairly valued at 32 times FY20 estimated earnings

Q3 FY19 turned out to be another robust quarter for Kajaria Ceramics as it reported a strong volume growth in tiles and sequential improvement in operating margin. Moderate price hikes across product categories and strict cost control measures alleviated cost pressures being faced by the company.

Kajaria’s resilience in terms of topline and bottomline is quite noteworthy as the industry has seen twin challenges in the form of muted demand and rising input costs. The management is upbeat on growth going forward and expects to deliver stronger operational performance in the next few quarters.

- Tile volumes for Q3 stood at 20.3 million square meter (MSM), aided by strong consumer demand during the festive season. Volume growth came in 16 percent higher, while the same on a year-to-date (YTD) basis stood at 12 percent

- Q3 FY19 operating margin continued to improve sequentially as the management undertook price hikes in July 2018 to ease off margin pressures. Further, a change in fuel mix (75 percent gas and 25 percent imported coal) have alleviated some of the cost pressures

- New business segments (sanitaryware, faucets and plywood) continued to expand at a rapid pace. Revenue from this segment jumped to Rs 55 crore in Q3 FY19 from Rs 35 crore year-on-year

- Kajaria’s joint ventures, which have been a drag on the financial performance of the company, is witnessing a steady turnaround. JVs turned mildly positive in Q3 after reporting losses in each of the first two quarters of this fiscal

- Revenue growth for the tiles segment was lower as realisations remained soft on account of increased competitive intensity. Organised players continued to face stiff competition from tile manufacturers in Morbi, which is operating at 50 percent capacity and have sufficient capacities available to push volumes

- The industry has been facing a subdued demand environment on the back of muted new construction activity in the real estate sector. Tile industry growth has been flat-to-negative in the past two years. However, the outlook looks optimistic as the sector is expected to grow in mid-single digits next fiscal

- While input costs appears to have peaked out in Q2 and Q3, a further increase in natural gas prices (linked to crude oil and rupee dollar movements) from current levels could have a bearing on the company's margin

- Capacity expansion in Andhra Pradesh remains on track as Kajaria Floera’s (wholly-owned subsidiary) new five MSM glazed vitrified tile plant is expected to commence operations by Q1 FY20

- The company is also planning to expand its polished vitrified tiles capacity at Malutana, Rajasthan to 12.1 MSM by FY20-end from 6.5 MSM at present

- Kajaria’s resilient operational performance in Q3 FY19 indicates the management's execution capabilities in a tough market environment

- The market has taken cognisance of its robust performance in the past two quarters and the stock price has also seen a recovery from the lows seen in October last year. Although the stock seems fairly priced at current valuations (around 32 times FY20 estimated earnings), the company should be kept on investor's radar as Kajaria enjoys market leadership and strong brand recall.

