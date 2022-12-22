English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 3 Live Now : OPTIONS CONCLAVE 3.0 The Most Prestigious Global Live Trading Event
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Kajaria Ceramics – Right levers in place

    The earnings quality, market leadership, and a robust business model make the Kajaria stock an ideal holding for long-term investors

    Sachin Pal
    December 22, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
    Kajaria Ceramics – Right levers in place

    (Representative image)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Quarterly tiles volumes came in flat YoY Upward revision in natural gas prices to hurt H2 margins New capacities to drive volumes in coming years Planning to enter Nepal through JV Trading at 37 times FY24 estimated earnings Kajaria Ceramics, the largest tile manufacturer in the country, continues to demonstrate robust profitability and solid execution in tough market conditions.  The management is hopeful of demand revival and expects the company to deliver healthy double-digit volume growth in the second half of the current fiscal...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI shines light on PMS returns

      Dec 21, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Centre to widen the GST tax base, tender buybacks made more efficient, extended trading hours to benefit investors, interest rates to be higher for longer, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How globalisation has changed the game of football

      Dec 10, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      The cross-border flow of money and players in football has created fertile ground for economists to study these linkages. Of course, true fans care little for such material things and live for the simple joy of watching the game

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers