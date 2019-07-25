Jyothy Labs Q1: Improved performance in personal care merits attention

Highlights

Volume growth of 5.6 percent - in line with the sectoral trend

Strong performance in personal care drives the performance

Household insecticide a key drag due to category wide headwinds

Valuation discount to FMCG peers is unprecedented

FMCG player Jyothy Labs (JL) notched up a sales growth of 2.3 percent for the June quarter, wherein strong performance for the personal care segment was partially offset by the category-wide headwinds for the household insecticides segment. Subdued sales growth was mainly on account of a drop in product prices and higher consumer offers in sync with the dip in raw material prices and competitive intensity. Note that volume growth of 5.6 percent was in line with the sectoral trend.

Q1 financials

Source: Company

Key positives

Volume growth (excluding household insecticides) of 7.6 percent is noteworthy, given macro and consumption headwinds.

Personal care, which accounts for 14 percent of Q1 sales, had a strong rebound. Compared to sluggish growth of 2.8 percent in Q4, the company posted 13.3 percent sales growth, aided by traction for soaps brand - Margo. This is in contrast to weak commentary witnessed for Godrej Consumer and HUL in recent quarters for the soap category. There was also a strong jump in the segment operating profit margin – 30.8 percent vs 22.2 percent in Q1 FY19.

Fabric care with 44 percent of sales posted a growth of 5.4 percent in which the company continued to witness market share gains for its key brand – Ujala Fabric whitener. Also, there was a good traction reported for Henko franchise and its post wash solution – Ujala Crisp & Shine.

Furthermore, EBITDA margin improved by 180 bps YoY on account of better gross margin, product mix and new accounting changes (IND AS 116). Comparable margin improvement was 55 bps YoY.

Key negatives

The dishwashing segment, which made up 32 percent of Q1 sales, was stable at 1.1 percent growth YoY after a strong show with a 21.6 percent jump in Q4. Lower primary sales was on account of introduction of new Exo Ginger which required down-stocking of pre-relaunch stock. Note that JL is second only to HUL in the dishwashing segment in market share, with Pril liquid commanding 16 percent share in the category.

The household insecticides segment (6 percent of sales) was worst impacted as sales declined by 22 percent YoY reflecting category-wide headwinds. Segment operating loss of Rs 5.2 crore was reported for the said quarter as against Rs 4.7 crore in Q1 FY19.

Note that in recent years, the household insecticides segment has been impacted by growth in illegal incense sticks. This is a category-wide challenge highlighted by market leader Godrej Consumer as well. Among the listed companies, JL has been at the forefront in tackling this challenge through new product launches like natural incense stick. So far, the household insecticides industry (excluding incense sticks) is in a declining phase and incense sticks now constitute a significant share of the industry.

Graph: Sub-segment sales trend for Household insecticides industry

Source: Jyothy Labs, AC Nielsen

Outlook

Quarterly results were better than expectations mainly on the traction of personal care segment. While the management notes that there has been further moderation in rural growth on a QoQ basis, there is some uptick in July. The management expects growth should pick up from here as monsoon has sped up after the initial delay.

As far as the near-term outlook is concerned, the company guides to 10-12 percent sales growth (vs 12-14 percent earlier) in the standalone business in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, the company expects to deliver a 15-16 percent EBITDA margin in FY20.

The stock is near its 52-week low and trades at 22.5x FY21e earnings, which is about 40 percent discount to the average of FMCG majors.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here