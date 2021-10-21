Jubilant FoodWorks: Strong quarter; robust growth prospects

Domino's Pizza outlet. (PC-Facebook)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL; CMP: Rs 3,965; Market Cap: Rs 52,328 crore) crossed the pre-COVID sales levels in Q2FY22. With further easing of restrictions and opening up of colleges and offices, food-service providers are expected to resume strong growth momentum. JFL has accelerated the store expansion of its flagship Domino’s brand. It will also scale up its non-pizza offerings and ramp up international presence, which will be additional growth triggers. Reputed quick-service restaurants (QSR) will see market share gains as smaller...