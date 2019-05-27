JSW Steel: Volumes, prices pour cold water over Q4 numbers

A modest volume growth in saleable steel and muted realisations as a result of drop in steel prices in international and domestic markets dented JSW Steel’s profitability during the March quarter.

The company reported a drop in operating margin, and profit got hit significantly in the absence of any support from fixed costs. Thankfully, the annual financial performance was reasonable as a result of a better show in the first three quarters of FY19.

Key results highlights

During the quarter, the company’s standalone production declined 3 percent YoY after the planned shutdown at Dolvi facility. The company managed its volumes through liquidation of inventories and thus reported a modest 3 percent growth in saleable steel at a consolidated level.

Muted volumes and realisation pressured growth. Chinese hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel prices, which hovered at $700 levels in January-March last year, dropped to $580 levels in Q4 FY19.

Despite lower prices, the company was able to post a marginal 2 percent YoY growth in realisations. During the quarter, consolidated realisations came in at around Rs 51,897 per tonne as against Rs 51,043 a tonne in the same period last year. This is precisely the reason why sales from operations during the three months to March grew by a modest 5 percent on a YoY basis.

Profitability came under strain and operating profits dropped by a higher percentage. During the quarter, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margins dropped by 494 basis points to 19.84 percent and EBITDA per tonne fell to Rs 10,301 as against Rs 12,655 in the corresponding quarter last year.

On the other hand, fixed costs such as interest cost and depreciation saw a spike stemming from additional capital employed in the business pertaining to its recent acquisitions and growth capex. By the end of 2018-19, its gross debt increased to Rs 45,969 crore, from Rs 38,019 crore by the end of FY18.

Net profit became a big casualty, which during the quarter dropped 48 percent on a YoY basis. Its key subsidiaries in the US and Italy reported losses. Thankfully, the recently acquired Monnet Ispat and Energy commenced operations and started selling TMT bars.

Valuation and outlook

Steel prices have started to improve and with the volumes coming back, the performance in the current financial year should be better. Besides, it is expected that the domestic steel demand should look up, post the second half of 2019-20, as the government and private sector start to spend. This year, the contribution from the subsidiaries and the recently acquired assets should be better.

Meanwhile, the stock at the current market price of Rs 288 is trading at 11 times on a price to earnings basis and 6 times on an enterprise value to EBITDA basis of FY21 estimates. Valuations are slightly on the higher side, particularly considering the moderate growth in earnings.

Follow @jitendra1929