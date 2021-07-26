JSW Steel: EBITDA looks to have peaked for the near term, volume growth likely

Representational Image.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

JSW Steel’s (JSW; CMP: Rs 717; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,73,411 crore) June quarter results were above expectations on the back of higher steel prices, export volumes and better performance from subsidiaries. Volume-led growth is likely to be witnessed by JSW, with a 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) expansion at Dolvi likely to commence by September 2021. June 2021 quarter results Total and domestic sales declined quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 and seasonality. As...