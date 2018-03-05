Jaypee Infratech: A curable case offering scope for upside

Within the financially stressed construction companies that are up for sale under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, those holding hard assets are relatively better placed.

Jaypee Infratech, which was carved out as a subsidiary of the JP Associates to undertake the prestigious Yamuna Expressway, a project worth Rs 13000 crore, is one such case.

Buyers are lining up to buy its assets. Recent reports suggest that JSW Group is likely to emerge as the highest bidder, having quoted about Rs 9900 crore, followed by other suitors like Adani Group, Deutsche Bank, Suraksha ARC and others.

The reason why buyers are interested in Jaypee Infratech is because of the Rs 9546 crore worth Yamuna Expressway, which is up and running, generating toll revenues of Rs 293 crore annually and surrounding land bank of about 6175 acres.

Asset liability mismatch

The 165 km Yamuna Expressway connecting Noida to Agra recoded an average annual daily traffic of 24094 PCU in FY17. The project collected a toll of Rs 292.7 crore in FY17, which was up 25% on a year on year basis. The average annual daily traffic and toll revenue registered an annual growth of 25% and 32% respectively since the commercial operation started in the year 2012.

However despite strong performance, Yamuna Expressway is a main cause for worry because it generates a negative cash flow, which needs to be funded regularly. To put in perspective, Yamuna generated annual toll revenues of Rs 293 crore. As against this, company’s annual interest cost of about Rs 1000 crore in addition to repayment of principal instalment on a debt of Rs 8866 crore as on March 2017. How does company fill this gap?

The missing link in the entire scheme of financial engineering is the real estate. The company has 25 million square meters of rights on land for development across five different locations along the Yamuna Expressway.

The basic financial engineering plan was to use the cash flows of real estate (that too buyers advances) business to fund the gaps of long gestation project of Yamuna Expressway. To put in perspective, Yamuna generated annual toll revenues of Rs 293 crore as against company’s annual interest cost of Rs 900 core in FY17. That pushed the company to keep on monetising its real estate, launching more and more projects. Part of this money was stuck in under construction projects as inventory jumped from Rs 3300 crore in FY12 to Rs 6725 crore in FY14 and Rs 5,600 in FY17.

Further lack of funds and slowdown in real estate started to eat into profits. Revenues from real estate dipped from about Rs 3000 crore in FY15 to Rs 596 crore in FY17 and since the company had to fund the cost of Yamuna Expressway, falling revenue and cash flow led to losses in the last two years.

Pressure mounted further with the buyers pressing the company to deliver and the company ultimately defaulted on its loans and consumer obligations. At one point of time it was estimated to have 30,000 home buyers with dues of close to Rs 15000 crore.

Asset sale to be value accretive

Nevertheless, the scenario can reverse if enough money is infused. The company has rights to develop 27 crore square feet of land, which on a very conservative basis of even at Rs 4000-5000 square feet of saleable value translate to Rs 100000-1,35,000 crore. After deducting for construction and other costs, assuming it makes Rs 1500 per square feet this is worth Rs 40000 crore over the next ten years of development.

If we further discount this cash flow (Rs 40000 crore) by about 6% annually this is worth about Rs 22,000 crore in today’s value. Even after accounting for the negative value (cash flows deficit of Yamuna Expressway) there is value to be created if these assets are sold at around Rs 10000 crore (JSW offer of Rs 9900 crore). As against its FY17 net worth of Rs 5165 crore, current market capitalisation is only Rs 1774 as large part of it capital is currently sitting in inventory (Rs 5596 crore in FY17). If this inventory is converted into sales with the infusion of fresh money, the markets will gradually begin to pay attention to this networth.