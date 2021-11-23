ION Exchange: Earnings take a hit on input price pressure

A man pushes a stripped down baby stroller with containers he filled with water that he collected from a street faucet, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 20. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ION Exchange, which is into water treatment business, has seen subdued demand in the end market, with the engineering business facing challenges in terms of execution. However, considering the strong growth in other businesses like chemicals and consumer business, the impact is less. Moreover, it is expecting good recovery in the second half, with the engineering and chemicals business supporting growth. In the first half, growth has been marginal, with consolidated revenue growing at 6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY)...