Info Edge: IT hiring slowdown comes to the fore, cautious on fresh investment

Info Edge’s Q1 FY24 results were on expected lines.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sharp degrowth in recruitment billing, overall billings down 30%, sequentially, and flat, YoY Revenue growth in Q1FY24 was in line with expectations; margin improvement ahead 99 acres continue to ride on real-estate market boom IT hiring slowdown a key challenge in the near term At FY25 PE of 65.1x, valuation is unreasonable Info Edge’s (CMP: Rs 4,369.65; Market Capitalisation: Rs 56,552 crore) Q1 FY24 results were on expected lines, with revenue growing 3.6 percent, sequentially, but continuing to decelerate on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Revenue...