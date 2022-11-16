English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Info Edge: Does surprise margin improvement make the stock a good catch?

    Despite being one of the leaders in the online classified space and the strong growth trajectory, the risk-reward ratio is not favourable for an immediate entry into the stock

    Nitin Sharma
    November 16, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
    Info Edge: Does surprise margin improvement make the stock a good catch?

    The new Naukri.com commercial scores high on relatability. (Screen grab)

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Revenue growth on expected lines Recruitment business drives EBITDA margin JeevanSathi and 99 acres marketing spend to continue Interim dividend of Rs 10 Valuation unfavourable Info Edge (CMP: Rs 4,154.7; Market capitalisation: Rs 53,589 crore) has delivered a beat on margins expectations in its second-quarter results on the back of a strong performance in the recruitment segment,  and lower-than-expected employee & advertisement costs, which led to a 246-basis-point EBITDA margin expansion. The interim dividend was announced at Rs 10, an increase of 25 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stocks ride high, but signs of slowing economy persist

      Nov 16, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian healthcare sector on recovery path, investors back Chinese equities, decoding the US midterm election results, RBI reports glaring gaps in municipal financing, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear

      Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

      As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult times

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers