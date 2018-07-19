Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Valuation to limit any fall in stock price

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (IMFA) for quote some time now, and in the quarter gone by, an unfavourable business environment hit the company's earnings quite harshly.

Dealing with a partial shutdown of its manufacturing facility, and a mark-to-market foreign exchange loss of Rs 35 crore, the company reported a 71 percent year-on-year drop in its net profit for the June quarter.

The partial shutdown of the plant led to the company's production during the quarter falling by around 10 percent to 46,766 tonne. But the company's inventories helped it negate the impact of lower production.

Realisations fell 3.4 percent to Rs 84,918 a tonne, and the company recorded a 3.2 percent decline in sales as a result. Nevertheless, it is hopeful of resuming production at is facility by the end of September.

Even if production resumes, volumes will be still lower than previously expected for the September quarter. But it should start recovering by the end of December quarter.

For FY19, the company is targeting a production of about 2,20,000-2,25,000 tonne, around 5 percent lower than the 2,34,443 tonne produced in FY18.

Pricing environment key to growth

When it comes to the company's performance in the current financial year, a lot would now depend on the pricing environment.

During the March quarter of FY18, ferro chrome prices averaged Rs 85,000 a tonne. But they are currently hovering at around Rs 80,000-81,000 a tonne.

The ongoing trade war between China and the United States, higher Chinese supply, and the appreciation in the US dollar will all have bearings on prices of ferro chrome.

Lower prices, coupled with lower volumes, could lead to a more pronounced impact on the company's operating profit. During the quarter gone by, the company reported an EBITDA per tonne of Rs 17,281, compared to Rs 36264 per tonne in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, IMFA is also looking for distressed assets that are currently being dealt with by NCLT, in order to deploy cash and possibly increase financial leverage.

The company has ore mines and is hoping that any strategic buyout can create synergies and provide growth opportunities, as it appears to be suffering from a lack of growth in production.

Supportive valuations

At the moment, it would be realistic to have marginal expectations from the company in terms of performance. Its profitability in the current financial year is bound to be lower.

This has also been reflected in IMFA's share price, which has fallen quite a bit in the recent past. While a sharp recovery seems to be a remote possibility, at a current market price of Rs 316, the stock's valuation still seems attractive.

Based on annualised profits of the June quarter, its price to earnings works out to about 7.4 times, and 0.7 times its book value.