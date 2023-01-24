IIFL Wealth Q3 show steady, valuation attractive

Highlights IIFL Wealth posted healthy earnings in Q3 Net inflows hold up, cost ratio declines Profitability improves, ROE inches higher Business model has transformed for the better Focus on annual recurring revenue (ARR) is encouraging Strong earnings visibility though linkage to capital markets can add to volatility Valuations attractive, a worthy long-term bet IIFL Wealth (CMP: Rs 1,949; Mcap: Rs 17,340 crore), now re-branded as 360 One, reported net profit of Rs 180 crore in the third quarter of FY23 (Q3 FY23). The largest non-bank wealth manager’s...
