IFGL Refractories: Proxy play on increased steel production

Investors need to watch out capex plan completion, use of excess cash flows

Nandish Shah
November 30, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
IFGL Refractories: Proxy play on increased steel production

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

IFGL Refractories (IFGL; CMP: Rs 301; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,085 crore) is into the manufacturing of special refractories in the iron and steel industry. Besides India, it has presence across the US, the UK and Europe through its 100 percent subsidiaries. September 2021 quarter results Consolidated revenues grew by 13 percent quarter on quarter (QoQ) on the back of a 19 percent growth in the India business (standalone). During the September 2021 quarter, IFGL commenced the first phase of the Visakhapatnam...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | New COVID variant gives market a heart attack

    Nov 26, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market swoons, the mutating virus, LIC IPO, RIL’s clean energy bet, the Weekly Tactical, the Immunity Tracker, the Ola EV hype and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Harder They Fall 

    Nov 27, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    It’s early days yet, but stock investors are selling first and asking questions later

    Read Now

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers