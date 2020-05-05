App
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | What should investors do with Marico post its Q4 result?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should look at adding this essential consumption business to their portfolio

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Marico’s Q4 FY20 performance came broadly in line with street expectations. The company's domestic business, which constitutes 77 percent of sales, was severely impacted during the lockdown, especially the hair oil category including brands like Parachute.

The silver lining was seen in Saffola oils and food businesses. Higher growth in these segments was due to household stocking up on food and essential items in the early stages of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.
In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether investors should look at adding this essential consumption business to their portfolio.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Published on May 5, 2020 06:23 pm

tags #Ideas For Profit #Marico Q4 #Result Analysis #stocks #videos

