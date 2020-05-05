Ideas for Profit | What should investors do with Marico post its Q4 result?

Marico’s Q4 FY20 performance came broadly in line with street expectations. The company's domestic business, which constitutes 77 percent of sales, was severely impacted during the lockdown, especially the hair oil category including brands like Parachute.

The silver lining was seen in Saffola oils and food businesses. Higher growth in these segments was due to household stocking up on food and essential items in the early stages of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak.