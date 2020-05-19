Ideas For Profit | This B2B platform is likely to gain in the long-term

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if the ongoing weakness is an ideal opportunity to gradually build-up position for the long run.
IndiaMart had a stellar debut at the bourses in 2019 with a 21 percent premium to the issue price. The stock had a strong rally since then only to correct post the pandemic-led correction in the Indian markets.
IndiaMart offers a B2B (business to business) platform for buyers and sellers to come together. Currently, India Mart has 1.47 lakhs (as against total registered suppliers of 0.6crore) paying subscription suppliers growing at a CAGR of 19percent between FY16-20.
In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if the ongoing weakness is an ideal opportunity to gradually build up position for the long run.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!
First Published on May 19, 2020 12:36 pm