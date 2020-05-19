Ideas For Profit | This B2B platform is likely to gain in the long-term

IndiaMart had a stellar debut at the bourses in 2019 with a 21 percent premium to the issue price. The stock had a strong rally since then only to correct post the pandemic-led correction in the Indian markets.

IndiaMart offers a B2B (business to business) platform for buyers and sellers to come together. Currently, India Mart has 1.47 lakhs (as against total registered suppliers of 0.6crore) paying subscription suppliers growing at a CAGR of 19percent between FY16-20.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses if the ongoing weakness is an ideal opportunity to gradually build up position for the long run.