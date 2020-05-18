Ideas For Profit | These companies can be beneficiaries of 'vocal for local' in defence sector

The FDI limit in defence production has been increased from 49 percent to 74 percent.
After 'Make in India', the new wave of optimism led by slogans such as 'self-reliance' and 'vocal for local' are gaining prominence.
As a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on reforming the defense sector particularly in areas of funding, private participation, and expediting projects.
In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses companies that could be big beneficiaries of 'vocal for local' in the defence space.
First Published on May 18, 2020 04:58 pm