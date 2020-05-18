Ideas For Profit | These companies can be beneficiaries of 'vocal for local' in defence sector

After 'Make in India', the new wave of optimism led by slogans such as 'self-reliance' and 'vocal for local' are gaining prominence.

As a part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on reforming the defense sector particularly in areas of funding, private participation, and expediting projects.

The FDI limit in defence production has been increased from 49 percent to 74 percent.