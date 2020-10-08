Ideas for Profit | TCS Q2 review: Why the IT major is a promising bet?

A strong validation of the bounties accruing to technology companies during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic is the statement from the management of IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that “we are beginning a multi-year technology upcycle."

Seen in this context, the strong sequential improvement in revenue, uptick in operating margin, healthy deal closure, and encouraging pipeline may just be the tip of the iceberg and there certainly is more excitement in store for the investors, not to forget the dividend and buyback that come as an added sweetener.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra decodes the second-quarter performance of India's biggest software service provider and what makes it a must-own portfolio stock.

