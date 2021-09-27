business Ideas For Profit | IndiGo Vs SpiceJet There has been a significant rise in passenger traffic post the second wave of Covid-19. In August, 6.7 million passengers travelled by air on domestic routes, a rise of 34 percent on a month-on-month basis. Though this number is still less than 50 percent of pre-Covid levels, there has been a noticeable improvement since May '21, when the nation was battling with Covid second wave. In fact, the gap from pre-Covid levels gives the opportunity for players to improve their financial performance. Here's the aviation stock that MC Pro is betting on.