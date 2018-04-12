Ideas for Profit | Bodal Chemicals: Core business on track, headwinds for diversification projects a concern

Bodal Chemicals has recently corrected by about 24 percent from its recent highs touched at the start of the year. While a part of this correction can be attributed to the profit taking in the chemical sector, the company’s underperformance within the sector led us to catch up with the company’s management.

Operational updates from the management gives us an understanding that while core business is in fine fettle, its diversification projects are facing few headwinds which lead us to examine our financial projections. However, the undemanding valuation beckons attention for long-term investors in this weak phase.

New dyestuff capacity utilisation to reach 50 percent in FY19

As expected, company completed its first phase of capacity expansion (12,000 MT) for Dyestuff, post which total capacity (excluding liquid dyestuff) stands at 29,000 MT. In our interaction with the management, company’s CFO, Mayur Padhya guided that post stabilisation in Q1 FY19, utilisation of new capacity is expected to reach 50 percent for next three quarters in FY19. In FY20, the company expects optimum capacity utilisation (75-80%).

While company has a strong presence in Acid base black dye, new capacity would help Bodal to increase share in high value dyes (Acid brown, Acid red, Direct yellow, etc.).

At the end of the current fiscal year, the company would review prospects for next leg of dyestuff capacity expansion (expected another 12,000 MT).

Additionally, Bodal has also completed 5 MW co-generation power plant project at its major production unit (Unit 7 at Vadodara) helping it to save substantial energy cost.

Thionyl Chloride – a high margin opportunity

Thionyl Chloride project of 36,000 MT capacity is on track and expected to contribute from Q3 of 2019. It’s an interesting forward-backward integration project wherein Thionyl Chloride is used as a raw material for Vinyl Sulphone, at the same time Sulfur trioxide derived from Sulphuric Acid Plant will be used to make Thionyl Chloride.

Here, it is noteworthy that while 30 percent of Thionyl Chloride capacity would be used in-house, 70 percent (margins in the range of 30-34%) would be sold to pharma, agri-chemical and chemical end-markets. Presently, there are only three major producers for Thionyl Chloride in India namely Lanxess (Nagda, MP), Kutch Chemicals and Shree Sulphuric. Of this, Lanxess and Kutch chemicals have an estimated production range of 36,000 -48,000 MT per annum.

Another major player in the Chloro benzene value chain, Seya industries, is also targeting it as their new product offering.

One of the interesting application of this product is for lithium-thionyl chloride batteries wherein it is used as the positive active material with lithium as the negative active material.

Vinyl sulphone: capacity plan enhanced but commissioning delayed

In case of key dye intermediate, Vinyl sulphone, capacity expansion of 6000 MT (earlier 4200 MT) is expected to operationalize by June-July’18, through its subsidiary SPS Processors (location: Kosi, UP). Here company is struggling with couple of extraneous factors like delay in licensing permission from the UP government and logistic & safety alignments from the supplier, Reliance industries.

Diversification on hold

In case of Trion Chemicals (JV with Raj chemicals, 42 percent stake) production, company has apparently slowed down manufacturing of its key product Trichloro-isocyanuric acid which is used for water purification and textile industry mainly catering to the US market. Sharp surge in the key raw material prices (Chlorine, Caustic soda, cyanuric acid) is seen as the main cause.

In case of LABSA (Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulphonic Acid), rise in raw material prices and GST rates have been the dampening factors. Similarly on liquid dyestuff, management expects a slow ramp up.

Valuations & recommendation

We remain positive on the company’s core business (dyes value chain) and encouraged by the traction towards vertical integration, capacity expansion and efforts towards operational efficiency.

However, we also note headwinds on the diversification projects (Trion Chemicals, LABSA and Liquid dyestuff) and would wait for improved operational results before penciling the upper end of management’s FY 2020 targets (Q1 FY18 investor presentation) for the diversification projects in our estimates. Our topline sales estimate is now closer to company’s lower end of sales guidance of FY20 (Rs. 1,550 – 1,950 crore).

Given this context we have trimmed our topline estimates for both FY19 and FY20 and expect a 23 percent CAGR (FY18e -20e) in earnings. Stock is currently trading at 11.3x 2019e and remains an accumulation candidate in our view.

Follow @anubhavsays