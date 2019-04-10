App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 12:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Ashok Leyland: A long-term bet on the commercial vehicle space

Nitin Agrawal @NitinAgrawal65
Whatsapp

Highlights:
- Ashok Leyland is one of the leading commercial vehicle manufacturers
- Short-term outlook remains bleak; long-term outlook is positive
- Pre-buying ahead of BS-VI implementation is a key positive for the company
- Stock trades at a reasonable valuation

--------------------------------------------------

The Indian commercial vehicle (CV) segment has been reeling under multiple blows on the back of multiple macroeconomic challenges, leading to a significant impact in the financial performance of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This led to a significant correction in the stock prices of players in the space, making their valuations reasonable.

We have identified Ashok Leyland (AL) as an idea for profit, amid a weak industry scenario. The stock has de-rated significantly, down 58 percent from its 52-week high and is factoring in most negatives. We continue to exude confidence in the company on the back of a demand pick up due to pre-buying ahead of Bharat Stage VI implementation, scrappage policy, government’s continuous focus on infrastructure and mining activities.

What led to significant correction in the stock prices?

The Indian automobile industry has been facing challenges on the back of weakening macroeconomic environment, leading to muted sentiments for automobile sector including CV. The subdued market sentiment is on account of liquidity problems, financing issues, rising interest rates and slowdown in economic activity. This was, further, aggravated by the lag impact of new axle load norms in the CV segment. In fact, slowdown in economic activity ahead of general elections has dampened demand. We expect demand to remain weak in the short term.

related news

Then, what could work in favour of the company?

Long-term growth outlook remains promising on the back of economic growth, rising income levels, lower penetration, government’s thrust on increasing rural income and focus towards infrastructure and construction. The management expects 10-15 percent industry growth and is confident about its positioning and products.

Another important trigger for the company is the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, which is expected to lead to pre-buying as new BS-VI compliant vehicles would be more expensive than current ones.

Apart from this, the government’s scrappage policy would potentially led to replacement of 200,000-300,000 trucks, which are over 20 years old. This should benefit the company.

AL has a strong footing in defence. The management has identified defence as one of its key growth drivers for the future and continues to focus in this direction. It believes that the government’s increasing focus on defence is very positive for the long-term prospects of the sector.

Moreover, the management expects export market to be the next leg of growth for the company. It indicated that initially AL used to export only buses, but now they export the entire range of products, which would help the company to gain market share. It has started focusing and manufacturing more left hand drive vehicles as well. It is also eyeing to set-up assembly plants in CIS region and African countries.

Attractive valuation

Amid market volatility and weak demand outlook, the stock has corrected quite significantly, thereby making valuations attractive and giving investors a good entry opportunity. The stock is currently trading at 12.6 times FY20 projected earnings, which is very reasonable for the company like AL.

Though investors are little wary of the departure of its MD and CEO, Vinod Dasari, the management has assured that there will not be any business impact during this transition period.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 12:50 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Business #Companies #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Recommendations #Sector analysis #stocks #video

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Swara Bhaskar spends her birthday rallying for Kanhaiya Kumar

These pictures of Hema Malini and Sushma Swaraj bonding at an event sc ...

Vicky Kaushal actually wanted to change "How's The Josh?" from URI: Th ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

IPL 2019: Harbhajan Singh’s daughter already knew the outcome of KKR ...

Malaika Arora savagely shuts down haters on social media with her hot ...

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh says he’s a ‘first time voter’ in BJP ...

Sania Mirza is elated to be on the tennis court after year and a half

Badla success: Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at the producers, Shah Ruk ...

As Purvanchal Witnesses a BJP vs Gathbandhan Battle, Priyanka Gandhi F ...

Why Mahadalits and Manjhi Have Brought Gaya to Top of Nitish Kumar’s ...

BJP Election Manifesto Gets '200 Out of 100' Marks from Shiv Sena

Champions League: Stopping Messi Not Mission Impossible For Manchester ...

Stage Set for Polling in All 17 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Telangana

Congress Looted Money Meant for Pregnant Women and Poor, Says PM Modi ...

Modi Govt is Exposed, Should Apologise to Indians: Mayawati Hits Out a ...

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to Announce Intermediate 1st, 2 ...

WhatsApp Now Lets Users Send 30 Audio Files at Once: Here Are The Deta ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

Election Commission suffering from credibility crisis, say ex-bureaucr ...

Narendra Modi rides nationalist fervour to keep edge in election that ...

Behind the scenes, poll officials in Sikkim prepare to set up voting b ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,650 as IMF lowers g ...

Praj Industries shares jump over 7% after signing contracts with Gevo ...

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar ...

Rising footfalls, improving gaming revenue set to aid Delta Corp's FY2 ...

On the eve of Lok Sabha Election 2019, a look at Andhra Pradesh where ...

Mike Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution after Israel pledges to ...

BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi, 4 security personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Nax ...

Lucifer sprints past Rs 100 cr mark worldwide; Majili delivers career- ...

Ford nears deal with Mahindra & Mahindra to form new JV; US automaker ...

Champions League: Son Heung-min hands Tottenham Hotspur slender advant ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: OnePlus 6T on sale for as low as Rs 33,499 unt ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.