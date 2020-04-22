Ideas for Profit | ACC: A long-term survivor in challenging times

March quarter earnings of ACC, one of the largest cement manufacturers in India, once again highlights the company’s strengths in a challenging market environment. The cement volumes were lower on account of nationwide lockdown in March, but the expansion in margin aided profitability.

The near-term outlook appears unpredictable due to the prevailing economic uncertainty, but the underlying aspects of the result underpins our conviction in the long term viability of the business.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether ACC can prove to be a long-term survivor in challenging times.