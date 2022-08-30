English
    IDBI Bank-CSB Bank potential merger: What it means for shareholders

    IDBI Bank’s ownership can be a shot in arm for Fairfax’s banking ambitions as the former is ten times the size of CSB Bank in terms of asset base

    Neha Dave
    August 30, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    IDBI Bank-CSB Bank potential merger: What it means for shareholders

    The disinvestment drive for IDBI Bank (CMP: Rs 45, Mcap: Rs 47,956 crore) has gathered pace/traction in recent months. As per media reports, the government has reached out to global buyout funds, such as TPG, Carlyle, and Fairfax, to gauge investor interest. The Government of India, along with LIC, holds 94.7 percent stake in the bank. Both — the government and LIC — intend to sell all or part of their stakes in the bank as well as hand over...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers