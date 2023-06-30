ICICI Securities Delisting: Is the swap ratio fair?

ICICI Securities will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank

Highlights Delisting through share-swap ICICI bank announced swap ratio pursuant to the scheme ICICI Securities will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank Delisting success depends on the stance of institutional shareholders The boards of ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 933; Mcap: 653,109 crore) and ICICI Securities (CMP: Rs 608; Mcap: Rs 19,635 crore) approved the delisting of ICICI Securities on Thursday through a unique share-swap arrangement. The shareholders of ICICI Securities will be issued 67 equity shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity...