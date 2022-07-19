HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ICICI Pru Q1 FY23 – Robust margins, but growth lags

Neha Dave   •

ICICI Pru’s Q1 FY23 earnings underscore that it is well on track to achieve the VNB target for FY23

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 523, Mcap: Rs 75,166 crore), one of the top private insurers, has reported a profit of Rs 156 crore in the first quarter of FY23 (Q1FY23) against a loss of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (Q1 FY22). While the operating expense increased by 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), profit was mainly driven by significantly lower claims and provisions related to COVID-19. That said, accounting profits are not the right...

