ICICI Pru Q1 FY23 – Robust margins, but growth lags

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 523, Mcap: Rs 75,166 crore), one of the top private insurers, has reported a profit of Rs 156 crore in the first quarter of FY23 (Q1FY23) against a loss of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (Q1 FY22). While the operating expense increased by 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), profit was mainly driven by significantly lower claims and provisions related to COVID-19. That said, accounting profits are not the right...