English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    ICICI Pru Q1 FY23 – Robust margins, but growth lags

    ICICI Pru’s Q1 FY23 earnings underscore that it is well on track to achieve the VNB target for FY23

    Neha Dave
    July 19, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
    ICICI Pru Q1 FY23 – Robust margins, but growth lags

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 523, Mcap: Rs 75,166 crore), one of the top private insurers, has reported a profit of Rs 156 crore in the first quarter of FY23 (Q1FY23) against a loss of Rs 186 crore in the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (Q1 FY22). While the operating expense increased by 16 percent year-on-year (YoY), profit was mainly driven by significantly lower claims and provisions related to COVID-19. That said, accounting profits are not the right...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Untangling GST knots

      Jul 18, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A banking midcap gem, HDFC Bank’s fault lines, China’s realty headache, the deficit arithmetic and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Hoping for a recession in the West

      Jul 9, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      It could just be what the doctor ordered, as recessionary conditions in the US will cool down oil prices, spelling better times for the Indian economy

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers