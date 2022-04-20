ICICI Pru ends FY22 with better margins, all eyes now on premium growth

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 517, M cap: Rs 74,244 crore), one of the top private insurers, finished FY22 on a positive note, even though business in the first half of the year was dented by the second wave of the pandemic and a surge in death claims. While the insurer saw good business growth in FY22, we are more enthused by the business transformation, which is reflected in improving product mix, higher margins, enhanced distribution channel and a...