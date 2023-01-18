ICICI Lombard posts strong earnings in 9M FY23, health segment gets top billing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Premium growth higher than the industry, gains market share Robust health insurance growth, tepid growth in motor segment amid stiff competition Combined ratio declines due to fall in claims ratio even as expenses ratio remains elevated Strong growth in retail health agency channel, bancassurance gains traction Product mix changes in favour of health, will drive future profitability Valuations rich but sustainable, given superior franchise ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,250; Mcap: Rs 61,395 crore) has reported strong earnings for the nine months of FY23...