HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

ICICI Lombard: FY22 earnings muted, but structural growth story intact

Neha Dave   •

ICICI Lombard is readjusting its motor vehicle portfolio away from the private car segment, given the pricing competition. Instead, it is focusing on the CV segment

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
ICICI Lombard General Insurance (CMP: Rs 1,400; Mcap: Rs 68,739 crore) has reported muted earnings  for FY22. The insurer faced multiple challenges in the year gone by. The claims ratio increased in the first half of the fiscal (H1 FY22) due to a long reporting tail of health claims. Motor insurance, which is the largest segment, experienced continued headwinds due to the heightened competitive intensity, chip shortages in the four-wheeler segment, and weak demand in the two-wheeler segment. The merger...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers