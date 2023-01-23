English
    ICICI Bank’s Q3 FY23 signals a wide scope for valuation re-rating

    There are multiple factors why ICICI Bank should trade at a premium to HDFC Bank

    Neha Dave
    January 23, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
    ICICI Bank’s Q3 FY23 signals a wide scope for valuation re-rating

    ICICI Bank should trade a premium valuation as it has not only matched HDFC Bank in terms of loan growth, funding profile, asset quality and capital position but has even far exceeded HDFC Bank on key financial parameters

    Highlights Significant margin expansion drives earnings Solid loan growth, led by retail advances Deposit growth lagged credit growth Asset quality improves further, provisions buffer rises Valuation attractive, considering improved return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 870; M Cap: Rs 607,345 crore) posted robust earnings in the third quarter of FY23. The second-largest private-sector bank's net profit surged to Rs 8,312 crore in Q3FY23 -- a growth of 34 percent, compared with Q3FY22. Despite the increase in operating expenses, muted fee income and contingency provisions, profit surged...

