ICICI Bank Q2 earnings – Firing on all cylinders

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 760; Mcap: Rs 526,497 crore) has posted robust earnings in the second quarter of FY22. The second largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 5,511 crore in Q2 FY22, a growth of 30 percent over the same quarter last year. Though operating expenses increased, profit growth was driven by a solid loan growth, higher margins, a rebound in fee income and lower credit costs/provisions. (image) While ICICI Bank’s performance improved across all fronts, the three...