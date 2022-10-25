ICICI Bank Q2 earnings: Can it trade at a valuation premium to HDFC Bank?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong top-line growth with fall in provisions drive earnings Solid loan growth, led by retail advances Deposit growth lag credit growth Record high margins, operating expenses move higher Asset quality improves further, provisions decline Valuation attractive, given better return ratios ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 926; M cap: Rs 645,374 crore) has been the best-performing banking stock in the past few years and has beaten the broad benchmark (Nifty) and the sector index (Nifty Bank) by a wide margin. The bank’s robust earnings performance in the second...