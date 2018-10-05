ICICI Bank: Leadership crisis over, valuation attractive at this price

The change of guard at ICICI Bank comes as a relief for the bank’s shareholders as it ends the leadership uncertainty weighing on the stock since March this year. The board’s decision to back Sandeep Bakshi for the top job ensures continuity as it puts a familiar hand in control at the time of a turmoil. This is a key differentiator for the bank as investors are still unsure about some other private sector banks where a leadership change is already underway or on the cards.

While ex-CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar being sent on temporary leave in June partially allayed investor concerns around corporate governance, her permanent exit decisively lifts the cloud of management uncertainty. The positive stock reaction following the announcement yesterday in a bearish market, testifies to that.

What does Bakshi’s appointment as bank’s new CEO mean for investors?

To understand the implications of Bakshi’s appointment, we look at the latest quarter which also happened to be first quarter with him in charge.

ICICI Bank reported a loss of Rs 120 crore in Q1 FY19 on significantly high provisions and lower treasury income. To some extent, Q1 performance of the bank appeared akin to that of a public sector bank wherein management change leads to a clean-out act. With bulk of problem assets already recognised till FY18, the slippages or gross additions to non-performing assets were limited during the quarter. However, the bank stepped up the provisions on bad loans. The decision was in continuation of bank’s earlier stated objective to improve provision coverage ratio (PCR) to 70% by June 2020. So, while the profit & loss statement bled, the balance sheet strengthened.

It is worth highlighting that not all decisions of Bakshi were consistent with that of earlier leadership. The bank had made some provision by debiting reserves and surplus (balance sheet) in Q4 which is not a normal practise in the industry. The same were reversed and recognised through profit and loss account in Q1 on Bakshi’s watch.

Investors should draw comfort from the fact that Bakshi is an insider who can ensure a smooth transition, and yet seems to be a leader with a mind of his own.

Current stock price factors in known issues; valuation rerating likely

ICICI Bank’s shares underperformed the Nifty index since Kochhar’s troubles began in late March, till her going on leave in mid-June. Post Bakshi’s appointment in June, ICICI Bank’s stock has outperformed Nifty till date. Even now, ICICI bank is the cheapest corporate lender in the private sector and can rerate sharply over time.

With the speculation over the new CEO now behind, the focus returns to performance.

Last quarter, the management said it was aiming for a consolidated return on equity (RoE) of 15 percent while improving net NPA to 1.5 percent and maintaining provision cover above 70 percent by June 2020.

With its 2020 vision in place, investors should expect much lower NPAs and normalised credit cost in FY20, mid-teen loan growth, steady interest margin and commencement of the journey to reach RoE of 15 percent. With a strong capital adequacy (Tier I capital ratio at 15.84 percent), we don’t see many constraints in delivering its targets.

With a potential improvement in return rations, the current valuation of its core book at 1.2 times FY20e P/BV looks compelling. While asset quality concerns have not completely abated, the risk-reward is extremely favourable. In fact, ICICI bank is trading at significant discount of more than 30 -40 percent relative to its closest corporate lending peer facing similar asset quality issues.

Kochhar's exit lifts the cloud of management related uncertainty. But markets may have to wait for few more months for a clear sky on asset quality. In the interim, should the stock correct due macro concerns or with a fall in broader markets, it is a great opportunity for investors to invest for long term.

