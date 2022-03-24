How to make the most of volatile and unpredictable markets in 2022

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Markets appear to be climbing a wall of worry, going by the sharp pull back from the lows touched at the onset of the Russia – Ukraine war. Not only has our own Nifty, after correcting by over 14 percent from its October 21 highs recovered by over 9 percent, the reaction of the global markets was broadly similar. Amid skyrocketing commodity prices ranging from crude, base metals, agri commodities to fertilisers and inflation touching dizzying highs, and with the...