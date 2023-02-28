HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

How sustainable is the retail lending boom?

Economic slowdown triggered by a possible weak monsoon can hamper retail lending growth and adversely impact the financials and stock prices of leading retail lenders

While retail lending does not pose imminent systemic risk (asset quality risks), economic slowdown triggered by weak monsoon can reduce the pace of growth and adversely impact the financials and stock prices of leading retail lenders. Representative image.
Highlights Credit growth over last 5 years has been driven by retail Home loans, a secured lending segment, is the largest segment in retail Unsecured credit rising faster Banks exhibiting herd behaviour by chasing retail borrowers as per RBI Asset quality in retail is under control No systemic risk but consumption slowdown can impact growth of retail lenders The banking system credit growth has gathered pace in the current fiscal (FY23), touching a decadal high of 17.4 per cent as on December 16, 2022, a level...

