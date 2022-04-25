HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

How much can PCBL tap into favourable supply-demand balance?

Anubhav Sahu & Neha Gupta   •

PCBL’s sequential sales growth of 5 percent was led by pricing growth, offsetting a 4 percent decline in volumes. This was chiefly due to supply-chain hurdles as export volumes were down 11 percent QoQ

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
  The dynamics of carbon black manufacturing in India has undergone a massive shift over the last few years, thanks to the capacity addition across the industry. Indian manufacturers not only targeted to substitute imports but also positioned themselves for export opportunities, in the light of growing carbon black applications beyond tyres and also reducing dominance of China in the carbon black market. In this context, it is noteworthy that, in FY22, exports of carbon black from India surpassed imports. The...

