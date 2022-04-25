How much can PCBL tap into favourable supply-demand balance?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The dynamics of carbon black manufacturing in India has undergone a massive shift over the last few years, thanks to the capacity addition across the industry. Indian manufacturers not only targeted to substitute imports but also positioned themselves for export opportunities, in the light of growing carbon black applications beyond tyres and also reducing dominance of China in the carbon black market. In this context, it is noteworthy that, in FY22, exports of carbon black from India surpassed imports. The...