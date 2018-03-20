How does the LoU ban impact India Inc?

The recently-unearthed Punjab National Bank scam forced the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to stop banks from issuing letters of undertaking (LoUs). Since LoUs are commonly used as credit instruments by importers, the impact of this decision was felt far and wide.

What is a Letter of Undertaking (LoU)?

A LoU represents a document issued by an Indian bank to a client, either an Indian entity or a foreign one, to enable the latter to borrow funds overseas for business operations outside India.

LoUs are generally used to fund imports and to avail short-term credit, either from foreign banks or from overseas branches of Indian banks.

In this context, we sought the feedback of a few experts in the industry. Here’s what they had to say:

Capital Goods

Banning LoUs is seen impacting import of certain crucial components, which can be particularly disruptive for those who use them to manufacture engineering goods for export.

Until now, Indian companies could take advantage of the lower borrowing rates in international markets to fund their import requirements by getting a LoU from a domestic bank in favour of a foreign bank.

Going forward, companies will be forced to avail funds at comparatively higher interest rates.

Given the extent of cumbersome formalities involved like collateral scrutiny, documentation, and approvals, some strain on working capital of companies also seems likely.

Given the capital-intensive nature of the sector, which is already reeling under challenges such as slow economic growth, tepid capital expenditure by private players, and low profitability, the LoU restrictions make matters worse.

Metal and alloy manufacturers could bear the brunt, considering their high dependence on imports. Small-sized and unlisted players, with a subdued track record or weak balance sheet, may face the heat.

Jewellery

Two senior officials from the jewellery industry claimed that LoUs are not widely used by jewellery exporters in India, neither by those that deal in diamonds nor by manufacturers or sellers of gold variants.

Packing credit, post-shipment credit, bank guarantees, and letters of credit have generally been the preferred instruments.

Textile

A top official of a garment manufacturer and exporter mentioned that for the textile industry, the LoU route, if taken at all, is primarily in connection with trading or import of capital goods or raw material.

Letters of credit and telegraphic transfers are the more frequently-used mechanisms for settlement. So the RBI’s move is not seen impacting the labour-intensive sector materially.

While the initial reactions to the ban on LoU were mixed, it is important to note that all import-intensive industries, including leather and chemicals, among others, could be at a disadvantage.

Units of companies operating out of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that rely on imports, or those under the purview of Advance Authorisation Scheme (which allows duty-free import of inputs physically incorporated in manufacturing the export product), may be impacted.

Nonetheless, the general consensus among industry bodies is that RBI could have tightened the existing regulations on LoUs rather than imposing a blanket ban on them.

Bringing back LoUs with more checks in place and enhanced features may be a correct middle path to protect the interest of importers without burdening the banking system.

