Hindustan Zinc: Valuation captures most positives; hope for higher dividend

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September quarter results of Hindustan Zinc (HZL; CMP: Rs 322; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,36,225 crore) were almost in line with Street expectations. Zinc prices have seen a sharp increase of 14 percent in October compared to the September average quarterly price of $3016. The increase in zinc prices was mainly on account of Belgium-based Nyrstar, one of the world’s largest producer of Zinc, cutting production by up to 50 percent at its three European smelters from October 13 due...