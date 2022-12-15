HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hindustan Aeronautics: Flying at high altitude

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Strong entry barriers and high technical capabilities provide sustainability and certainty to the business

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ in defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on October 3 the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), in a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Largest player in defence aeronautics Strong order book and big order pipeline to support growth Execution picking up as capacity constraints and supply-side issues ease Aggressive capacity augmentation over the next two years provides high visibility Despite the recent run-up, valuations remain reasonable at 12.5 times FY24E earnings Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a perfect blend of what most prudent investors look for in an investment — a dominant and consistent player, low balance sheet risk, and a business that could weather all constraints. The company...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers