Hindustan Aeronautics: Flying at high altitude

In a major boost to ‘Make in India’ in defence, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will induct on October 3 the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), in a boost to its combat prowess as the multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. (Video grab, @IAF_MCC)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Largest player in defence aeronautics Strong order book and big order pipeline to support growth Execution picking up as capacity constraints and supply-side issues ease Aggressive capacity augmentation over the next two years provides high visibility Despite the recent run-up, valuations remain reasonable at 12.5 times FY24E earnings Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a perfect blend of what most prudent investors look for in an investment — a dominant and consistent player, low balance sheet risk, and a business that could weather all constraints. The company...