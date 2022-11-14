Hindalco lacks any near-term trigger

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Key highlights Margins guidance lowered at Novelis for 2HFY23 Lower cost of production for aluminium segment in December quarter Maintain leverage levels and no intention to raise debt Remain positive, long term investors can buy add on declines The September quarter results of Hindalco Industries (HIL, CMP: Rs 430; Market capitalisation: Rs 96574 crore) are below expectations. The reduction in guidance for Novelis came as a negative surprise, given that it is hedged for nearly 80 percent of its energy requirement for 2HFY23. September quarter...