Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hindalco Industries: Prioritising capex spend, short-term headwinds at Novelis

Nandish Shah   •

Investors need to focus on margin recovery at Novelis as it accounts for a larger part of the earnings

Hindalco held an analyst meet yesterday to update the capex plans at Novelis.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Near-term pressure at Novelis Prioritising capex spend as per cash flows Focus on value added in India aluminium and copper business Positive for the longer term  Hindalco (CMP: 402; Market capitalisation: Rs 90,383 crore) held an analyst meet yesterday to update the capex plans at Novelis, for the India aluminium and copper business, and about some near-term pressure at Novelis. Novelis: Near-term pressure but higher profitability guidance by end of FY24 Near-term headwinds, like de-stocking of beverage cans, slowdown in the specialties segment due to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers