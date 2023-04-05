Hindalco Industries: Prioritising capex spend, short-term headwinds at Novelis

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Near-term pressure at Novelis Prioritising capex spend as per cash flows Focus on value added in India aluminium and copper business Positive for the longer term Hindalco (CMP: 402; Market capitalisation: Rs 90,383 crore) held an analyst meet yesterday to update the capex plans at Novelis, for the India aluminium and copper business, and about some near-term pressure at Novelis. Novelis: Near-term pressure but higher profitability guidance by end of FY24 Near-term headwinds, like de-stocking of beverage cans, slowdown in the specialties segment due to...