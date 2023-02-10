HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Hindalco: Better days ahead as cost loses some bite

Nandish Shah   •

Performance of Novelis will be key to Hindalco’s re-rating, going forward

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent YoY
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Novelis and upstream India aluminium business impacted Coal linkages to help improve margin for the aluminium business in the medium term Capital expenditure likely to be re-calibrated in line with cash flow Investors with a longer-term view can accumulate and add The third-quarter results of Hindalco (CMP: Rs444; Market capitalisation: Rs 99,854 crore) were below expectations. The EBITDA of Novelis and the downstream aluminium business recorded a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline of 30 percent and 22 percent, respectively. The management expects a better performance...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers